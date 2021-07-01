UBS Group Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$61.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNQ. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$49.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.79.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$19.77 and a 52 week high of C$46.36. The stock has a market cap of C$53.32 billion and a PE ratio of 24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$42.00.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Also, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total transaction of C$560,557.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,703 shares in the company, valued at C$3,698,085.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,699 shares of company stock worth $9,296,571.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.