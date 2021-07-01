Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.80. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 5,763 shares changing hands.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

