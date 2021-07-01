Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.
About Umbra Applied Technologies Group
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.