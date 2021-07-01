Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,605,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UATG stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03.

Get Umbra Applied Technologies Group alerts:

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.