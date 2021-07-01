Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,230.50 ($55.27) on Tuesday. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,252.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £110.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.21.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.