Unilever (LON:ULVR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ULVR. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON ULVR traded up GBX 30.50 ($0.40) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4,261 ($55.67). 2,140,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,135. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,252.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

