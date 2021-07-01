UniMex Network (UMX) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. UniMex Network has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $88,359.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00136648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00168530 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,388.49 or 0.99918296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002939 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,912,237 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

UniMex Network Coin Trading

