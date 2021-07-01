united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Has $22.82 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,688 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 6.3% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,277. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.06. The company has a market capitalization of $364.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

