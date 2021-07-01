united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management reduced its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,900 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises about 0.1% of united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

ARKG stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $91.95. The company had a trading volume of 554,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.96. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $51.86 and a 1 year high of $115.15.

