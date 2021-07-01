UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.63. 243,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,676,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TIGR. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.75 and a beta of 1.78.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $2,932,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in UP Fintech by 106.0% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 27,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter worth about $4,886,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

