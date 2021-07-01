Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Up 68.5% in June

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the May 31st total of 6,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Upstart stock opened at $124.90 on Thursday. Upstart has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $191.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.27.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

