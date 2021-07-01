Uquid Coin Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Uquid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $17.54 or 0.00052733 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $175.39 million and $5.34 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018830 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.91 or 0.00697253 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 13,719.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Uquid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

