Uranium Participation (OTCMKTS:URPTF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.57

Shares of Uranium Participation Co. (OTCMKTS:URPTF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.57 and traded as low as $4.30. Uranium Participation shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 337,563 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Uranium Participation from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Uranium Participation from C$6.50 to C$6.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Uranium Participation Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. The company invests its assets substantially in uranium, equity offerings in uranium and holdings of uranium. The firm also lends its uranium to third parties from time to time. Denison Mines, Inc operates as the manager of the company.

