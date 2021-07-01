Vai (VAI) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002653 BTC on exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $79.21 million and $1.24 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00141630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.63 or 0.00170901 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,716.60 or 0.99994696 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 88,560,328 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

