Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $22.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $22.96 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 113.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $92.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 billion to $97.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.87 billion to $115.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,575.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 205,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after purchasing an additional 193,098 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 39,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,676,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,537. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.