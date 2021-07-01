Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Centene by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

