Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,483,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 384,185 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,290,195.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

ESNT stock opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

