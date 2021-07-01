Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $27,000 Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in National Instruments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in National Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.40 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

