Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. 37,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.61. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

