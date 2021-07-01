Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 272,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after acquiring an additional 264,123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $105.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,853. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.71.

