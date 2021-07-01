Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

Shares of VCLT opened at $106.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $113.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 150.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

