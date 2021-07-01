Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 524,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $52.46.

