Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.3% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 29,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,396. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $52.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.

