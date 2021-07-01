Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 106,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after acquiring an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 377,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $394.78. The company had a trading volume of 100,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,046. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $283.95 and a 1-year high of $394.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $385.63.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

