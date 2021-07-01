Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 412 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after buying an additional 543,887 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $119.46. 5,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,523. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

