Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Trading Up 15.8%

Vapiano SE (ETR:VAO)’s stock price was up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €0.35 ($0.41) and last traded at €0.30 ($0.35). Approximately 9,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.26 ($0.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €0.24.

About Vapiano (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

