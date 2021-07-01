Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $873,307.38 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

VRNS traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.82. 516,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

