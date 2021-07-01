Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €130.00 ($152.94) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €126.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. Varta has a 52 week low of €89.40 ($105.18) and a 52 week high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

