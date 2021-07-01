Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.71. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.65 million and a P/E ratio of -73.82.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

