Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Down to $8.12

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $7.71. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.65 million and a P/E ratio of -73.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
