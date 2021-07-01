Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. Approximately 1,229 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 350,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Specifically, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,515 shares of company stock valued at $1,122,859. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 140.6% in the first quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

