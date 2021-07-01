Velocys (LON:VLS) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

VLS opened at GBX 5.37 ($0.07) on Wednesday. Velocys has a 52 week low of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, insider Henrik Wareborn purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

