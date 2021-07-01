Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,007 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $56.33. 252,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,109,792. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.16. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

