Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VICR. BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,226 shares of company stock worth $3,026,992 in the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 958,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 607,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after purchasing an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vicor by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR stock opened at $105.74 on Thursday. Vicor has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

