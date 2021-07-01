Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 13,137 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 401.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $711,314,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $223.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.17 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

