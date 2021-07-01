Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of URI stock opened at $319.01 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.62.
URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.
In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
