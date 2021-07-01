Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 8.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Shares of URI stock opened at $319.01 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $354.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.31.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.