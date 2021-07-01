Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 12,084 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

