Vident Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,656 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. HSBC increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $59.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.