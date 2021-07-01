VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Tops $35.29 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One VideoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 48.5% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market capitalization of $35.29 million and $146,470.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 154.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00102532 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039316 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,289,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/videocoin . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

