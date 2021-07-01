Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Insider Tom C. Thomas Acquires 2,000 Shares

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) insider Tom C. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,466.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ VINC opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,182,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,265,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter worth $31,231,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

