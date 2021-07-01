Vir Biotechnology’s (VIR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VIR. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

VIR opened at $47.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of -1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. Equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $512,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,767.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,993. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $15,298,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after acquiring an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.