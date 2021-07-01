Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,461 shares of company stock worth $15,859,871 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.26. 90,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.38.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

