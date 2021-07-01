Vivendi SE to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vivendi in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vivendi’s FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

VIVHY opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Vivendi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.