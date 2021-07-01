Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VOD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 243,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.