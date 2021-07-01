Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Up 350.0% in June

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

VOSSY stock opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11. Vossloh has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $5.48.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

