VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post $6.19 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.40 million and the lowest is $5.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $11.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $34.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $78.51 million, with estimates ranging from $68.50 million to $84.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 million.

VYNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. 9,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,631. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,988,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,378 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 544,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 500,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

