Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance comprises about 2.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after purchasing an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. 1,059,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,883. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.56.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

