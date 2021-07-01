Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,502 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,933,537,000 after acquiring an additional 231,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,297,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,020,213,000 after buying an additional 573,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,138,000 after buying an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.88. 234,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,097,456. The company has a market capitalization of $391.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

