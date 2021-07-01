Warp Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $627,851.54 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $134.33 or 0.00400935 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $627,851.54 and approximately $4,659.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

