Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 41,623 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,623 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $136,410. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

