Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,191 shares of company stock valued at $12,583,605. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR opened at $163.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.04 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

