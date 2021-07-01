Wedbush Raises Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $87.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $161.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The business’s revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

